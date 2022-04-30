Skip to main content
Jaden McDaniels Opens Up About Training With Kawhi Leonard

Jaden is excited to learn from Kawhi.

Even though the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the LA Clippers in the play-in tournament, there's no bad blood between the teams. In fact, Jaden McDaniels is going to train with Kawhi Leonard during the off-season.

The mission for McDaniels is to learn as much as possible from one of the best players in Kawhi Leonard.

"Really just going to learn and soak up the game," McDaniels said. "I’ve talked to Kawhi before I got to the NBA, so I kind of know him a little bit. Really going there to learn from one of the greats."

McDaniels is only 21 years old, but he's already seen some parallels between himself and Kawhi Leonard - something any player should be happy to agree with.

"I can see that," McDaniels said. "Over the years he's added more stuff to his game, started to get more confident on the court. You could see that over time. So I just feel like staying the course, I feel like Ill be fine."

Jaden McDaniels is only in his second season in the NBA, averaging 9.2 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.1 APG. When Kawhi Leonard was in his second season, he was averaging 11.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 1.6 APG. There isn't that much difference between the two during their earlier year numbers. What remains to be seen is if McDaniels could put in the insane work ethic that Kawhi Leonard did to advance his game.

