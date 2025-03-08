Jalen Brunson's Expected Injury Details Revealed Before Clippers-Knicks
The New York Knicks suffered a crushing overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, but the final result was not the worst thing to happen. Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson left the game with just over a minute remaining in overtime with an apparent ankle injury and did not return.
Brunson has been Mr. Reliable for the Knicks this season, only missing one of New York's 62 games, but that is set to change with his new injury.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Brunson is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain.
Brunson, 28, is averaging 28.3 points and 7.4 assists per game this season, likely on his way to his second consecutive All-NBA appearance. In the loss to the Lakers, Brunson finished the night with 39 points and 10 assists on 13-26 shooting from the field, notching his seventh game of the season with 30+ points and 10+ assists.
The Knicks now head into another Western Conference matchup on Friday, taking on the LA Clippers for the second leg of a back-to-back Los Angeles series. Of course, the Knicks will be without Brunson for Friday's game, making LA's job much easier against an inconsistent New York squad.
The Clippers have lost six of their last eight games, desperately needing a break to pick up some wins and find their rhythm again.
