Jamal Crawford Gets Brutally Honest about Clippers

Jamal Crawford is one of the most beloved Clippers of all-time and one who epitomized Lob City. He's seen the franchise during its most fun moments, but also at its worst after a blown 3-1 lead against the Houston Rockets. He got brutally honest about it all on "All the Smoke."

"The love the fans had for me, I took some crazy ass shots," Jamal Crawford said. "I missed some too, but they never got on me... Which was dope. It was just a special vibe with that team, that was one of the first teams that was like a family I felt like."

For as great as the Clippers' vibes were in Lob City, they seemed to continuously collapse when things truly got tough. They've had their moments of terrific comebacks and epic Game 7 victories, but also next level collapses. Jamal Crawford believed it came down to the team's mental toughness.

"I'm not sure we were mentally tough, if I'm being honest," Crawford said. "We weren't mentally tough. We were that boxer who could throw knockout blows, but if we got hit... We're fighting each other, going each other, not going against the opponent. Mentally, especially in 2015, if we had that real vet that said 'this is y'alls only chance to win a championship.'"

The Lob City Clippers will always be one of the biggest "What-Ifs" in NBA history. They were one of the most fun teams to watch in modern NBA history, but also one of the biggest disappointments. Regardless, it'll always be a team that Jamal Crawford remembers fondly.

