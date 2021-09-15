Jamal Crawford Reveals Biggest Regret With Clippers

Jamal Crawford will always look at his time with the Clippers but fondly, but there's one thing he regrets more than anything - not getting to the NBA Finals.

"The biggest regret is not getting to the Finals,” Crawford said in a Twitter Spaces session that Tomer Azarly transcribed. “We should’ve at least gotten there twice, I believe, and we didn’t get it done. There’s no excuse, that was the biggest regret. But I still only have fond memories for sure."

The Lob City Clippers may not have been a better team than the Miami Heat who won the NBA Championship numerous times, but they definitely should have at least faced them in the finals. The Clippers proved they could defeat the defending champion Spurs in 2015, so their ceiling was very apparent, but unfortunately they could never reach it. Crawford believed that moment was a turning point for the franchise at the time.

"Yeah, I did too because the Spurs just won the championship the year before, so that gave us all the confidence in the world that we could do it," Crawford said. "When we didn’t do it, that was disheartening."

Once the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in 2015, it just felt like Lob City was done. Sure, they were competitive and playoff-bound, but they were never better than the Golden State Warriors after that year. The team may have underachieved, but Jamal Crawford will always look at the memories fondly.

“It was the best team I’ve ever been on," Crawford said. "I truly believe each year we had a chance to win a championship and at least get to the Finals. That’s the thing that I miss most. Just the family atmosphere and just being home."

Related Articles

Blake Griffin Reveals Honest Thoughts About Detroit

Blake Griffin Reveals Which NBA Player is Most Respected

Kyle Lowry says Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan are 'Eerily Similar'