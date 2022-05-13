Skip to main content
Jamal Crawford Reveals Favorite Clippers Moment

Jamal Crawford's favorite LA Clippers moment was beating the Golden State Warriors

As it stands right now, the LA Clippers are still the last Western Conference team to defeat the Golden State Warriors in a playoff series. Taking down the Warriors in the 2014 Western Conference First Round, the Clippers pulled off a thrilling seven-game series win amidst what was a difficult time for the franchise. The Donald Sterling tapes had just recently leaked, and the league swiftly came to their decision to ban the former Clippers owner for life. With all of that outside noise causing a potential distraction, the Clippers found a way to hold off the up and coming Golden State Warriors.

Former Clippers 6th-man Jamal Crawford was on that team, and when asked recently about his favorite moment with the organization, Jamal's answer was that first-round series win over the Warriors.

It was an emotional time for everyone involved with the organization, from the players to the fans, as the team and fanbase rallied together to stand against Sterlings remarks while also maintaining necessary focus on that series. While the Clippers would go on to lose a heartbreaking series to the OKC Thunder in the next round, that series against the Warriors will always be special.

Jamal Crawford recently announced his retirement, but the three-time 6th Man of the Year award winner has remained active on social media interacting with his fans.

