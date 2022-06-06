Jamal Crawford Says Lob City Clippers Were The Best Team He Played On

Jamal Crawford was back on the All The Smoke Podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, and the recently retired NBA guard shared a lot of love for the LA Clippers. When asked about the best teams he's been a part of, Jamal said, "The Clippers. Our team, #1. Lob City. We gave away a chance at a championship."

Jamal continued, saying that "I remember CP saying our bench is so good, [the starters] haven't played fourth quarters in almost a month, like it was crazy. Just that opportunity when you look back at that, it's like damn. There's no way in those years we were there we shouldn't have made one Finals. I'm not saying we should've won it, but... there's no way we shouldn't have reached the Finals."

Those Lob City teams, whether through injury misfortune or their own undoing, certainly missed several opportunities to advance much further than they ever did. While those teams never accomplished their ultimate goal, that era can still get looked back on for its nightly excitement that brought many fans to the Clippers franchise.

Jamal finished his Lob City remarks, saying, "Then you have the 2015 year where we beat the defending champs, we beat the Spurs. Then we get up 3-1 against Houston, and if you simulated that and played it 100 times on a video game, I think we win it 99 times. That was the one time we didn't."

