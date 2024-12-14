Jamal Murray's Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Clippers-Nuggets
The LA Clippers fell to the Denver Nuggets on Friday night at Ball Arena. Previously 2-0 against their Western Conference rivals, the Clippers were unable to clinch the season series before the two teams face off again on January 8.
This game was again played without Kawhi Leonard, who has missed all season with right knee injury recovery, but recently returned to non-contact practice. For the Nuggets, they welcomed Jamal Murray back to the starting lineup after a two-game injury absence.
Murray and Leonard are both New Balance athletes and have both returned from ACL injuries. When asked about the Clippers star after Friday’s game, Murray said he is looking forward to their next matchup.
“He’s a fun guy," Murray said of Leonard. "I can’t wait to see him back out there. Obviously they’re tough to guard with a guy like that out there. Both offensively and defensively. I hope he comes back from his injury healthy and rejuvenated… I look forward to that matchup… I love to compete against the best.”
The Clippers are now 14-12 without Leonard to start the season, which is better than many people had them being at this point in the year. If the star forward can return and stay healthy, the Clippers can be an even tougher team in the Western Conference, which Murray mentioned postgame.
