James Harden Agrees to $81.5 Million Contract With Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden is staying with the franchise on a new contract. It was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania that Harden had declined his player option for 2025-26 and agreed to a new two-year deal worth $81.5 million that includes a player option for the 2026-27 season.
This has been the most expected outcome for Harden. Both he and the Clippers have remained consistent in their desire to make this partnership a longterm one. Most notably, this deal aligns Harden with Kawhi Leonard, who is also under contract through the 2026-27 season.
Speaking after the NBA Draft, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank said retaining Harden was the organization’s top priority this offseason. The soon-to-be 36-year-old is coming off an All-NBA third team campaign in which he averaged 22.8 points and 8.7 assists in 79 games.
While Harden’s performance in LA’s first round playoff exit contained a mix of the highs and lows that are consistent with his postseason career, his value to the organization was immeasurable in a season that saw Leonard play just 37 games.
Not only did Harden help stabilize the Clippers on the court in Leonard’s absence, but he essentially served as the face of the franchise in his first full season in LA. This was seen in how he approached each day on and off the court.
Speaking with Clippers On SI in February, Harden emphasized the leadership responsibility he places on himself, and the legacy he wants to build in LA.
“What goes in the back of my mind when I step in that gym every single day is building culture,” he said. “Building something special. Because once I leave and retire from being a Clipper, hopefully that culture can continue leading to something special.”
Harden added, “Coming in, being a professional, working my butt off every single day, being a leader. Just all those things, all those great qualities that I bring. Hopefully I can kind of mold that, because the organization is already in the right direction.”
For an organization opening a brand new arena with a two-time Finals MVP sidelined due to injury, this was important.
In this same conversation, Harden expressed his desire to retire with the Clippers.
“Yeah. That was the whole point, man… I’m here home, I want to be able to keep a core together for a few years… Things are going well and I’m happy.”
While things can always change, this new deal is a step toward things playing out that way for Harden and the Clippers. The 2026-27 season would be Harden’s 18th in the NBA. Should it make sense, he and the Clippers could continue their partnership on a year-to-year basis once his current deal expires.
A lot can change between now and then. But what’s unlikely to be altered is how the Clippers have positioned themselves for 2027 and beyond. As of right now, Ivica Zubac is the only Clippers player with guaranteed money beyond the 2026-27 season.
For those paying attention to the moves LA has made over the last year, it has felt reasonable to assume any major organizational shift was unlikely to take place until Leonard’s deal expires. Aligning Harden’s contract with that timeline only affirms this belief.
An almost entirely clean cap sheet in 2027, combined with the allure of Intuit Dome and Southern California, has the organization confident in its ability to eventually build a new-look contender. Until then, there is belief a Leonard-Harden duo remains formidable in the Western Conference, and is worth building around given the alternatives.