James Harden and Adidas Make Exciting Announcement
LA Clippers guard James Harden is one of the most individually accomplished players in the NBA, and he is also one of the biggest stars adidas has on their team. In a new post that Harden and adidas shared together on Instagram, it was announced that the star guard's Harden Vol 8 "Crew Yellow" sneakers are now available for purchase.
The adidas website shares the following description of these shoes:
"Changing the game isn't enough for a superstar like James Harden, he has to revolutionize it. The latest Signature shoes from adidas Basketball and James Harden continues to celebrate one of basketball's elite scorers and elite personalities. Rocking a combined adidas BOOST and Lightstrike midsole, these performance basketball shoes provide the support you need to dominate each and every time you step on the floor."
Harden debuted these sneakers in in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, wearing them in Game 3 between the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.
Fans have been awaiting a release date since Harden showed off this edition of his sneakers, and that has now arrived. Harden has several different editions of his Vol 8 sneakers, and these have been among the most anticipated.
A 15-year NBA veteran, Harden was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the LA Clippers at the beginning of last season. Harden signed a two-year deal with the Clippers in NBA free agency this summer.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years