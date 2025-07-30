James Harden Announces Major International Tour With Twitch Star
The Los Angeles Clippers and James Harden got some massive help this offseason, with the team's only key loss this summer being Norman Powell. Through trades and signings, they brought in Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul, helping form the oldest roster in the NBA, but a deep one nonetheless.
Harden will head into his 17th NBA season next year, already boasting a First Ballot Hall of Fame resume. Everyone takes the offseason with different approaches, but stars like Ja Morant and Luka Doncic are some who have taken the time to do press tours of sorts. That looks to be the case with Harden, as he'll be joined by a famous Twitch streamer.
Taking to his X account, Nick Fosco, known as FaZe Lacy, announced that he will be joining the Clippers star on a China tour from August 1st to August 6th. Lacy is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, boasting 1.7 million followers on the live-streaming platform. With the rapid rise of streaming, collaborations like such are now mutually beneficial.
While there's been no announcement on what could happen, it seems as though Lacy and Harden could potentially work together on an IRL live-stream during the trip.
Harden has done a China tour before, making headlines when he called out Philadelphia 76ers general manager Daryl Morey for being a liar and that he'd never be a part of an organization that he's a part of again.
