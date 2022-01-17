Skip to main content
James Harden Gives Update on Injury Scare Against Cleveland Cavaliers

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden suffered an apparent injury in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, but he said after the game that he is not concerned about it. "I just got kneed, I'm good. I should be alright," Harden said. The star guard logged 40 minutes in the loss to Cleveland, putting up 22 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

While the Nets were unable to come away with a win against the Cavs, Harden remained optimistic about their upcoming road-heavy stretch. With the ability to have Kyrie Irving suit up for these road games, Harden said, "Huge opportunity for us to to come together and run up some wins." The Nets will of course be without Kevin Durant during this stretch, but having both Kyrie Irving and James Harden available should allow them to pick up some wins.

After the loss to Cleveland, Brooklyn sits at 27-16, just one game behind the Chicago Bulls for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. While Kevin Durant is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, the team and their fans will certainly be relieved to get this update from Harden regarding the injury scare he had on Monday afternoon.

The Nets will play their next game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, looking to get back in the win column against an Eastern Conference foe.

