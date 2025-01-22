James Harden in Jeopardy of Missing Celtics-Clippers Game
LA Clippers guard James Harden is one of the last remaining ironmen in the NBA. The 35-year-old star has played in every single game for the Clippers this season, except two.
For the past few games, Harden has played through both illness and injury. When asked about missing games, he gave a very candid statement.
“At the age of my career, it’s like who knows how long I’m gonna have this opportunity? So that goes into my mind as well," Harden said.
As the Clippers gear up to face the Boston Celtics in the third game in four nights, Harden is listed on the injury report again.
The Clippers have listed Harden as questionable against the Celtics due to right groin soreness.
Harden was listed as probable against the Chicago Bulls on Monday due to groin soreness and questionable due to an illness on Sunday due to an illness. Wednesday night will be the third straight game of Harden being listed on the injury report.
Through 40 games this season, Harden has averaged 21.3 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on 39/34/89 shooting from the field. He's had his moments of very poor shooting nights, but he's also consistently been the offensive engine that keeps the Clippers going. His presence on the court has elevated both Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac's games.
The LA Clippers face off against the Boston Celtics at 10:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
