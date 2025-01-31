James Harden Makes Clippers History With NBA All-Star News
The Los Angeles Clippers were projected by many to finish among the worst teams in the Western Conference this season. After it was declared that Kawhi Leonard would miss the start of the season due to injury and Paul George departed to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers roster appeared to be some role players with an aging James Harden.
Entering Thursday, the Clippers are sixth seed in the Western Conference and Leonard is coming off his season-high in points in a win over the San Antonio Spurs. To add on top of the positivity for Clippers fans, Harden made franchise history this evening following the All-Star reserves being announced.
After missing the All-Star game for the last two seasons, Harden has earned his 11th career appearance and first with the Clippers. Additionally, he becomes the oldest player in franchise history at 35 years old to make the All-Star game.
As of Thursday, Harden is averaging 21.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, while he has helped elevate this Clippers roster around players like Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac. In January, Harden has seen his assists average rise, with it sitting at 10.0 per game.
With the starters already announced, Harden will be joined by other Western Conference reserves in Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Jaren Jackson Jr., Alperen Şengün, Jalen Williams, and Victor Wembanyama. The All-Star game is set for February 16th at Chase Center in San Francisco.
Related Articles
LeBron James Makes Honest Kawhi Leonard Statement After Lakers-Clippers
NBA Legend Charles Barkley Makes Strong James Harden Statement