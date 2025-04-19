James Harden Makes Massive Nikola Jokic Statement
Two of the top contenders in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, are set to face off in the first round of the NBA playoffs in the four-five matchup. While the Clippers have had success as of late this season with their four leading scorers all over 16 points per game, Denver still runs through one man: Nikola Jokic.
A top contender for the league's MVP award this year alongside Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic became the first big man to ever average a triple-double for an entire season, joining only Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson as the only players to ever do so. When asked about Jokic, Clippers star James Harden made a massive statement.
"We know we're dealing with Joker, and he's the engine to the entire team," Harden said when asked about the Clippers trying to beat the Nuggets. Then, when Rachel Nichols asked if Jokic was the best player in the world, Harden kept it simple. "Yeah, yeah, yeah," Harden said in a rather simple statement.
In terms of stats, Jokic ended the 2024-25 regular season with 29.6 points per game, 12.7 rebounds per game, 10.2 assists per game, and 1.8 steals per game. All of those averages were career highs for Jokic, except for his rebounding average, which was his second-best.
Regardless of where players like Harden or fans stand on the debate, Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander will have the chance to prove their rankings among NBA players these playoffs, with both teams having high expectations.
Related Articles
Clippers Use Ben Simmons For Interesting Role During Playoff Practice
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Makes Clippers-Nuggets Playoff Prediction