James Harden Makes NBA History In Clippers-Hawks
The Los Angeles Clippers were trending well in the right direction heading into the All-Star break, entering on a three-game winning streak. However, since then, it hasn't been the same for the Clippers. Norman Powell has continued to battle injuries and has played just nine minutes since the All-Star break.
Even though Kawhi Leonard continues to be managed for his injury with resting, a consistent presence for the team all season long has been veteran guard James Harden. Harden earned an All-Star appearance this season while flashing signs of his playing days in Houston. A legendary career, Harden added yet another accomplishment Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
Harden has surpassed NBA Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes for 12th on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Harden is third among active players, trailing only Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
Averaging 8.7 assists per game this season entering Friday's contest in Atlanta, Harden is just as valuable when it comes to playmaking as he is when it comes to scoring the ball. Since the All-Star break, Harden has been averaging 25.8 points per game as he's carried the scoring load alongside Ivica Zubac.
Harden remains well in range of surpassing Moses Malone (27,409 points) to become 11th on the list, with Harden being less than 100 points away from overtaking him. Given his current pace, Harden should exceed that mark during the team's upcoming four-game home stand.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade