James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Hornets
The Los Angeles Clippers traveled to Charlotte Friday for a contest against the Hornets as the Clippers begin the last half of their four-game road trip. Currently 1-1 so far, the Clippers will look to finish it off strong facing two of the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference standings.
Now in Year 16 of his Hall of Fame-worthy NBA career, James Harden just recently earned his 11th All-Star appearance and first one as a member of the Clippers. While he made franchise history by becoming the oldest player to ever make an All-Star game as a Clipper, he just followed that up by making NBA history at the start of their Friday contest.
Following his third assist in the first quarter against the Hornets, Harden became one of 13 players in NBA history to reach the 8,000 career assists mark per ClippersPR. Harden now joins current players Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Chris Paul, as the only active ones on the list.
Known for his elite scoring, averaging 29.6 points per game in nine years with the Houston Rockets, Harden is still one of the top playmakers during his time as well. Since the 2020-21 season to now, Harden entered Friday with an average of 9.7 assists per game during that stretch.
Now that Kawhi Leonard has returned for the Clippers, Harden can turn his attention back to being a playmaker for the team, as he's averaging 10.0 assists per game in January as of Friday.
