James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2
The Los Angeles Clippers had all the pressure on them heading into Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets. After losing 112-110 in overtime in Game 1, the Clippers couldn't afford to fall down 0-2 despite the series heading back to Los Angeles. Therefore, the Clippers put that ball in their star players' hands.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard led the way with 39 points in a narrow 105-102 victory for LA, which evened the series at 1-1 heading to the Intuit Dome. While other stars such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had good performances, Clippers All-Star James Harden made NBA history with his efforts.
Needing just one steal, Harden took sole ownership of 14th place on the all-time total steals list in NBA Playoff history, surpassing Dwyane Wade in the process. Even though Harden has just one steal through the first two games, he still has a solid chance at getting up to 12th by the end of the series.
While Harden may be known more for his abilities to score and play-making, this accomplishment shows that he's also been successful at forcing turnovers on the opposing team. Especially with him passing a guard like Wade, who's one of the best defensive guards of his time, it shows just how talented Harden really is.
Looking to continue to make history but also win games, the Clippers head to Los Angeles for Game 3, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday.
Related Articles
Kawhi Leonard's Buzzer-Beater in Clippers-Nuggets Game 2 Goes Viral
James Harden's Heartfelt Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
17-Year NBA Veteran Calls Out Nico Harrison's Mavericks Press Conference