James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers-Spurs
Part of Wednesday night's loaded NBA slate, the Los Angeles Clippers travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs and look to bounce back after a loss in their previous matchup on December 31st. A star-studded contest featuring James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Victor Wembanyama, it's also a return to where Leonard started off his legendary NBA career.
The Clippers look to secure their 27th win on the season as they find themselves neck-and-neck with the Los Angeles Lakers for the possession of the fifth seed in the Western Conference. However, early in the game tonight, Harden climbed a legendary all-time list.
Entering Wednesday 14th all-time in assists, Harden has officially passed 17-year NBA veteran Rod Strickland for 13th all-time in assists. Ahead of Harden in 12th place is Andre Miller, who leads him by more than 500 with 8,524 career assists.
Harden is widely regarded as one of the best scorers of his generation, averaging 33.7 points per game from the 2017-18 season to the 2019-20 with the Houston Rockets, he's also one of the top playmakers as well. During his 16-year NBA career, Harden has led the league in assists twice with his best season-average being 11.2 per game.
Already claiming the spot for second place on the NBA's all-time made threes list earlier this season, Harden continues to solidify his Hall of Fame resume in the twilight of his career.
