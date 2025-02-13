James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Grizzlies
James Harden has been a staple in the NBA for over a decade, becoming one of the most prolific offensive talents the league has ever seen. In the 2018-19 season, Harden averaged 36.1 points per game, the only player not named Michael Jordan (1x) or Wilt Chamberlain (5x) to reach that mark.
Now, in 2025, Harden does not score like he used to, but his consistency has kept him afloat. Harden dropped 18 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds in a Clippers win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, a seemingly regular night for the 11-time All-Star.
Harden has been dominating the league for years, continuing to climb up the all-time leaderboards. On Wednesday night against the Grizzlies, Harden passed NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon for 13th place on the all-time scoring list with 26,949 points.
Harden is now 365 points away from passing Elvin Hayes for 12th place on the list, cementing himself among some of the best to ever play the game. Harden is undoubtedly a top-three offensive weapon of this generation, and possibly the most prolific isolation scorer in league history.
The 35-year-old guard continues to make a huge impact in his 16th NBA season, carrying much of the Clippers' load as they improve to 30-23 on the season and move into sixth place in the West. When it's all said and done, Harden could easily be in the top ten of the NBA's all-time scoring list.
