James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Grizzlies

LA Clippers star James Harden made NBA history against the Memphis Grizzlies

Logan Struck

Mar 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, looking to extend their winning streak to five games.

The Clippers have won seven of their last eight games heading into Friday's game against the Grizzlies, largely thanks to star guard James Harden. During that eight-game stretch, Harden averaged 29.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists, looking more like his old self for the first time in a Clippers uniform.

Harden continued to dominate against Memphis on Friday, dropping 18 points and 5 assists on 5-7 shooting from the field and 4-6 from beyond the arc, just in the first half.

Harden has been incredible this season, playing his best basketball in years at age 35. In fact, Harden has been historically good.

Harden has officially become the first player in NBA history to record 1,500+ points, 500+ assists, and 200 three-pointers in a single season while being 35 years old or older.

Entering Friday, Harden was averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game on the season, notching his 11th career All-Star appearance and will likely land All-NBA honors for the eighth time in his career.

Despite his age, the 16-year veteran continues to dominate with the ball and prove he is an all-time offensive talent. Harden will play a significant role in the Clippers' hopes of a playoff run, especially with a healthy team around him.

