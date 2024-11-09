James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Kings
The LA Clippers went into a hostile Sacramento arena with a mission of being undefeated on the road and having their first three-game winning streak of the season. The Clippers accomplished that goal, and James Harden made some history in the process.
On Friday night, James Harden moved into the 19th spot on the NBA's all-time three-point list, passing Kevin Garnett for sole possession of it. Harden had to score over 26,072 points for the accomplishment, which is a major feat.
Harden finished the night with 22 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. However, he shot a dismal 5/16 from the field and had 7 turnovers in the process. He's been asked to carry a major offensive load this season without both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and he's been doing it at 35 years old. While Harden's shooting percentage numbers are a bit low and his turnovers are high, it's to be a bit expected.
Regardless, the Clippers as a team have been a great surprise this season. LA has been undefeated on the road this season, defeating the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and Sacramento Kings. They're also currently on a three-game winning streak with wins against the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, and Sacramento Kings.
Multiple players have stepped up for the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's absence, but Norman Powell has been something truly special for the team. Powell is averaging over 25 points a game on 50% shooting from the field.
