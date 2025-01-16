James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Nets
After defeating the Miami Heat on Monday night, the LA Clippers face off against the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season on Wednesday. While Kawhi Leonard has remained on a minutes restriction throughout his return, James Harden has been ready to lead the charge.
Harden has helped keep the Clippers in the playoff hunt with a record of 21-17, which currently has them in first place in the Pacific Division. Harden and the Clippers were met with criticism before the season began, with critics quick to write the team off. Regardless of what critics have said, Harden has been a steady force for LA, continuing to do so against the Nets.
During the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Harden officially passed Dominique Wilkins for 15th place on the NBA's all-time points list. Harden scored his 26,669th point to pass Wilkins.
For as much criticism as James Harden has received throughout the recent years of his career, he's been everything that the Clippers have needed. If LA still had Paul George instead of Harden, the results would not be the same.
Harden has been consistently climbing the ranks of the NBA's scoring list this season and it doesn't look like he intends to slow down anytime soon. That fact alone shows just how great James Harden truly is.
