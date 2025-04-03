James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Pelicans
LA Clippers guard James Harden may not get the praise of a LeBron James or Steph Curry, but he's still one of the greatest players to ever play basketball, even during his 16th season.
Harden's longevity hasn't been spoken about enough, and on Wednesday night against the Pelicans, he made NBA history to prove it.
Against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Harden put up 21 points, 10 assists, and 3 blocks on 50% shooting from the field. With the performance, he now has the most 20-point, 10-assist games by a player in their 16th season.
Through 72 games this season, Harden has averaged 22.5 points, 8.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals on 40/35/88 shooting from the field. When Harden was brought to the Clippers, he was expected to be a third option alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Instead, he's taken a major leadership role as Leonard missed half of the season with a knee injury.
In the month of March alone, Harden averaged 25.3 points, 8.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds on 44/37/86 shooting from the field, leading the Clippers to an 11-5 record.
There's no guarantee that the LA Clippers will make the NBA playoffs just yet. The Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Memphis Grizzlies are all in a logjam for positioning. However, with the way James Harden and the team have played this season, they absolutely deserve it.
