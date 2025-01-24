James Harden Makes NBA History in Clippers vs Wizards
Even though James Harden has never won an NBA championship, he's one of the most accomplished players in NBA history. From winning an MVP to scoring titles, Harden has nearly done it all. Despite that, there's still more that Harden finds a way to accomplish.
On Thursday night's game between the Clippers and Wizards, Harden made NBA history by passing Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time triple-double list. Harden now has 79 triple-doubles which is good for eighth on the list. Next on the list for seventh place is Luka Doncic with 80 triple-doubles.
Even though Harden hasn't been efficient this season, he's been incredibly impactful. Through 40 games this season, he's averaged 21.3 points, 8.1 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on 39/34/89 shooting from the field. Harden's shooting has taken a major slump and his turnovers have increased, but he's still leading the Clippers at an elite level.
Without Kawhi Leonard on the court, Harden has led the Clippers to be a playoff team while also raising the levels of both Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac. Harden, Powell, and Zubac have all looked like All-Stars through 40 games this season, and that doesn't happen by accident.
In 28 minutes against the Wizards on Thursday, Harden put up 17 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. LA is currently leading the Wizards by 17 points in the fourth quarter.
