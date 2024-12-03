James Harden Reacts to Boston Celtics Legend's Bold Statement
Clippers superstar James Harden may not be one of the most popular players in the NBA, but he has tremendous respect from his peers and legends. One of those legends is Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
Last month, Pierce mentioned on 'KG Certified' that Harden changed the game more than Steph Curry did in a claim that was seen as very controversial online. While it was a claim that the internet may have had a problem with, it was one that Harden greatly appreciated.
Clippers on SI spoke to Harden about Pierce's comments, to which the Clippers guard revealed that he was a fan of Pierce when he was growing up. Not only that, but he was a fan of Pierce's step back.
“Paul was another L.A. guy who I watched,” Harden said. “My brother went to [Kansas University] the same time Paul went there, so I watched Paul a lot. And I’ve said it before, his step-back was really, really great at that time, so I appreciate him because that was somebody that I watched.”
When it came to the statement of Harden's actual impact, the former MVP tried to take a much more humble approach. At the same time, he knew just how pivotal his game has been to basketball.
“I don't like to brag, I be very humble, but like, yeah, y'all see it,” Harden said. “Every kid is trying to do step-backs, even, I don't want to talk about it. Anyways… I be chilling. I don't like to brag, I don't like to, you know what I mean? Because it's evident. It's right there. People are shooting step-backs. They're dribble-dribble step-backs. From little kids to y'all favorite player so it is what it is.”
There's only one objective left in Harden's illustrious career. He's won MVPs, scoring titles, All-NBA teams, and now he just needs a championship.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade