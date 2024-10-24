James Harden Reacts to Kevin Durant's Comments After Clippers-Suns
The LA Clippers opened their brand new Intuit Dome on Wednesday night with an overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns. It was an exciting game and a historic day for the Clippers franchise.
Star point guard James Harden led all scorers with 29 points, adding 12 rebounds and eight assists. While it was an overall solid showing for Harden, he converted on just 10 of his 28 field goal attempts and turned the ball over a game-high eight times.
Harden had two free throws to tie the game in the final seconds of overtime, but only converted on one of them. The Clippers fell 116-113.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Suns star Kevin Durant reacted to playing at Intuit Dome for the first time.
“Incredible,” Durant said. “I loved it. I absolutely love the wall that they got. It’s insane… Steve is doing a great job with this franchise.”
Durant added that he was staring at The Wall all game, which is the Clippers’ steep section of 51 uninterrupted rows the Suns were shooting towards in the second half.
“That’s the whole point,” Harden said with a laugh when asked about Durant’s comments. “That’s the distraction. They come in here looking up and we’re scoring a basket.”
Durant missed two free throws in the fourth quarter that not only got The Wall excited, but gave the entire building free Chick-fil-A.
"It's gonna be a tough road environment for whoever comes in here," Durant added after the game.
While the Clippers did not get the win, it was a special night in Inglewood and a historic day for the franchise.
