James Harden Reacts to Making 11th NBA All-Star Game
LA Clippers guard James Harden was named to his 11th NBA All-Star Game on Thursday. A Western Conference reserve, Harden will head to San Francisco where All-Star festivities will be hosted at Chase Center.
In 44 games this season, Harden is averaging 21.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds. The 16-year NBA veteran made the All-Star team over his teammates Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac, who each had strong cases.
Speaking with Lauren Rosen of FanDuel Sports, Harden shouted out both Powell and Zubac for the seasons they are having.
“Norm has had an unbelievable year,” Harden said of Powell. “I actually sent him a message after the reserves came out. I just told him, ‘What you’ve been doing, I’m just happy to be a part of it. Keep that same swagger because you’re a huge part of our success and what we’re doing and where we’re trying to go.’”
On Zubac, Harden added, “And then Zu. 20s and 20s and improvement. And even when the stat sheets don’t have 20 and 20, he still impacts the game at a high level. So I’m just proud of both of those guys and the year that they’re having. As far as our team, they’re the reason for that.”
Without Kawhi Leonard for all but nine games, this star trio has led the Clippers to a 27-20 record that ranks sixth in the Western Conference standings.
