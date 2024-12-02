James Harden Reacts to Making NBA History in Clippers vs Nuggets
James Harden may not get the credit for it, but he's one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. Earlier this season, he made history by becoming second all-time in the NBA's made three-pointers list, trailing only Steph Curry. Tonight against the Denver Nuggets, he made even more shooting history.
After making six threes against the Nuggets, Harden became only the second player in NBA history to make at least 3,000 three-pointers. The only person ahead of him, is again, Steph Curry.
After the game, Harden was asked about the historic feat, to which he gave a humbling answer.
"Another one of those accomplishments that you never take for granted," Harden said. "The amount of work that I've put in, the countless days and nights where I've put the work in, and a lot of people got to see the results happen."
On Sunday night against the Nuggets, Harden put up 39 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds on 39/40/100 shooting from the field. On a night when the Nuggets finally had their full starting lineup return, Harden and Norman Powell carried the Clippers to 67 points together. The team has had a very special level of camaraderie this season, their 13-9 record shows it.
The LA Clippers' next opponent is the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. It'll be the first night of a back-to-back.
