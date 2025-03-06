James Harden Reacts to Massive Maxx Crosby NFL News
Depending on who you ask and what numbers you look at, there's a case for the NFL and NBA being the two biggest sports leagues in North America. Even with the two sports being completely different, athletes from both tend to cross paths and form relationships through multiple channels.
While the NBA is in full swing and gearing up for the 2025 NBA Playoffs later in April, the NFL is still creating headlines in the offseason, with free agency starting soon and the NFL Draft in April as well. Looking to lock up their respective talents long-term, NFL teams such as the Las Vegas Raiders have inked their key players to new market-setting extensions.
On Wednesday, the Raiders and star defensive end Maxx Crosby agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension for him to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. While that annual average wouldn't even crack the Top 50 contracts in the NBA, it's a market-changing deal for the Raiders star.
Upon seeing the news, Los Angeles Clippers guard and friend of Crosby, James Harden, took to social media to share his thoughts on the deal.
"Earned Not Given! @CrosbyMaxx 💰 #Uno," Harden shared in his post to his X account.
Harden and Crosby have been documented on multiple occasions supporting one another, such as when Crosby came to the Intuit Dome in November to support Harden during their 105-103 win over the Toronto Raptors.
