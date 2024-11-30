James Harden Reveals Message to Injured Clippers Star
Norman Powell has missed the last six games for the LA Clippers due to a hamstring injury, but he's nearing a return. Even though Powell is progressing, James Harden doesn't want his star peer to rush anything.
James Harden is no stranger to hamstring injuries, something he's dealt with numerous times in his career. With that in mind, Harden sent some words of wisdom to Powell during his recovery.
“That hamstring ain't no joke,” Harden said. “I don't think it's that serious, but I've been through it and I kind of told him, ‘I'll hold the fort down until you're 100 percent ready because that's important and we're going to need you throughout the course of this long season.'"
There's no exact date on when Powell will return, but he's been upgraded from out to questionable for the past few games. After missing Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the table is set for Powell to return during the Clippers' homestand.
“Hopefully either Friday or one of these days when we get home, he can come back and be ready to go," Harden said. "But he's ultra confident. We know what we're trying to build, we know who the ball needs to get to, and that's the great feeling about this team.”
Through 15 games this season, Norman Powell has evolved into a legitimate star for the LA Clippers. He's shown himself to be the main option of the team's offense and been a fantastic option at that.
