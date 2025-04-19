James Harden's Brutally Honest Statement After Clippers-Nuggets Game 1
The LA Clippers were one of the NBA's hottest teams to end the 2024-25 regular season, heading into the playoffs after winning eight consecutive games and 18 of their last 21. In Game 1 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, the Clippers' hot hand did not matter.
LA jumped out to a 15-point lead, but the Nuggets came back and forced overtime, ultimately securing the home victory. The Clippers starting the series down 1-0 is obviously not ideal, especially when they had the game in their hands down the stretch.
The Clippers were led by star guard James Harden with 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 11 assists on 11-22 shooting from the field, 4-9 from three-point range, and 6-6 from the free-throw line. Harden played great, but as a team, the Clippers turned the ball over 20 times compared to Denver's 11.
After the game, Harden admitted that they lost because of their own turnover mistakes, rather than anything the Nuggets did.
"That's the game right there," Harden said about their 20 turnovers. "Nothing else. That's the game. These turnovers are just unforced. That's the game right there. It's nothing they did, it's us. All us."
Harden actually played a clean game, turning the ball over just twice, while co-star forward Kawhi Leonard struggled a bit more by turning it over seven times.
Heading into a vital Game 2 on Sunday, the Clippers know they cannot take a 2-0 deficit, but there has to be some confidence going into their next matchup despite the loss. The Clippers outplayed the Nuggets in most aspects of the game, but let up too many offensive rebounds and turned the ball over too many times.
If the Clippers can clean up those simple mistakes, they should be a better fit to come out on top of the series.