James Harden’s Former Star Teammate Gets Honest About Failed Partnership

This Houston Rockets duo didn't accomplish their goal

Joey Linn

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) walks off the court
Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) walks off the court / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
When Dwight Howard joined the Houston Rockets, many felt the duo of him and James Harden would be one of the best in basketball. Howard was an All-Star his first season in Houston, but those teams were never able to make an NBA Finals run.

During a recent appearance on the OGs podcast, Howard got honest about this failed partnership with Harden.

“I think Daryl [Morey] didn't really like me and James together for some odd reason because I was always known as a dynamic roller in the pick-and-roll with whoever guard it was,” Howard said. “So when I got to Houston, it wasn't no pick-and-roll with me and James anymore. And then I started hearing I didn't want to do pick-and-roll; I wanted to post-up. It was just so many different things I'm hearing.”

Howard added, “I really thought that our time in Houston was going to turn out a little bit better. We did get to the Western Conference Finals, but it didn't happen how we wanted to.”

Howard spent time with five different teams after leaving Houston, and Harden is now on his third team since leaving the Rockets. Howard is no longer in the NBA after playing his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and Harden is entering free agency after finishing his first season with the LA Clippers. 

While this duo did some good things together, they were not able to accomplish their ultimate goal of winning a championship. 

