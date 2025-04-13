James Harden's Four-Word Message After Clippers-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors played host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon, a contest where the stakes only increased as the game went on. After both the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves won, the result became clear: the loser makes the play-in, winner clinches a top-six seed.
As expected, Sunday's contest went down to the wire, with Kawhi Leonard's last-second shot missing and sending the game to overtime. However, the Clippers were able to pull through and captured the 124-119 in overtime despite a strong performance from Steph Curry. After the game, James Harden delivered a strong four-word message following the win.
"We're a good team," Harden said as the Clippers their 50th win of the season. LA entered the season with low expectations, especially with Paul George's exit and Leonard's early season injury problems. However, they far surpassed their preseason projected win total and will face the Nuggets in the first round.
"We had to be the tougher team," Harden added. "That's an unbelievable team, obviously with the addition of Jimmy. Steph got hot, we just kept our composure.... Our main goal was to win the game, we did that." While Harden led the game in scoring with 39, Curry wasn't far behind with 36 himself.
As the fifth seed, the Clippers will begin the playoffs on the road against the Nuggets in a matchup against one of the league's top players Nikola Jokic.
