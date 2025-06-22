James Harden's Four-Word Message to Fans Goes Viral
James Harden's 2024-2025 season was a resurgence of his career, earning All-Star and Third Team All-NBA honors in his second season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden was the biggest reason for the Clippers winning 50 games in their second consecutive season, averaging 22.8 points and 8.7 assists per game in 79 games played.
While the Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 playoffs, their season was a resounding success, considering they lost Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the 2024 offseason.
With championship expectations from Harden's fans in particular, many are wondering if the 11-time All-Star will ever add a championship to his illustrious resumé.
At Fanatics Fest, Harden sat down for a live show and discussed his goals for the remainder of his career.
As Harden was speaking, a fan from the live crowd shouted out "Win a championship."
Harden stopped mid-sentence to address the fan, saying "I will, I'm trying."
The crowd burst into laughter as Harden's demeanor was calm and collected.
The Clippers are entering a critical offseason headlined by what Harden chooses to do with his $36 million player option. It is widely suggested that Harden will decline his player option and sign a new contract with the Los Angeles Clippers to align with his co-star Kawhi Leonard's contract.
The Clippers are expected to retain Harden at a contract level below the maximum, with an average annual value similar to his current one, while Leonard is under contract through the 2026-2027 season.
