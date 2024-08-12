James Harden's Heartfelt Message to Tyrese Maxey for New Contract With 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey recently signed a five-year, $204M contract extension. The 23-year-old guard made his first NBA All-Star appearance last season, averaging a career-high 25.9 points.
Maxey won the NBA's Most Improved Player Award last season, averaging 5.6 more points per game than he did a season ago. The departure of James Harden allowed Maxey to step into a bigger role for Philadelphia, as the star guard was traded to the LA Clippers before appearing in a single game for the 76ers last season.
During a recent appearance at the Rico Hines run in Los Angeles, Harden shared a heartfelt message to Maxey for his new contract.
"I had the pleasure and opportunity to be with Tyrese two years ago," Harden said. "He works his a-- off. What did you just sign for [Tyrese]? Bank... Cherish it. Put the work in. The results will pay off later."
Maxey looked up to Harden during their time as teammates, and certainly learned a lot from the future Hall of Fame point guard.
Now in opposite conferences, Maxey and Harden still have a close relationship. Working out with Hines at UCLA, the two guards continue to improve their game during the summer ahead of what should be an exciting 2024-25 season.
The 76ers added Harden's former teammate Paul George this summer as they look to make a run in the Eastern Conference.
