James Harden’s Honest Anthony Edwards Statement After Clippers-Timberwolves
The Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves matched up Monday night in a battle between the past and present with James Harden and Anthony Edwards. While Harden is still playing at a high level, Edwards is coming into his own very much like Harden did at 23 years old when he joined the Houston Rockets.
The result of the contest saw Edwards and the Timberwolves get the best of the matchup with a 108-106 win over the Clippers. With the team trading away Karl Anthony-Towns this offseason, Edwards has taken on a bigger offensive role for the team. Drawing comparisons to Harden's time in Houston, Harden was asked about Edwards after the game.
"He's aggressive, he gets his teammates open," Harden said when asked about Edwards' role in the offense for Minnesota. "Obviously he scores the ball at the highest level. He gets his teammates shots and that's what he's gonna have to do."
Edwards entered tonight's game averaging 20.1 shot attempts per game, which is what Harden averaged throughout his MVP season in 2017-18. Edwards finished tonight's contest with 37 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and attempted 29 shots.
The Los Angeles Clippers will look to regroup and capture a tough win on the road in Kawhi Leonard's third game back when they travel to face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.
