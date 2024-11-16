James Harden's Honest Statement After Clippers vs Rockets
The LA Clippers spent the past few days in Houston with the hopes of coming out with two wins against the Rockets. Unfortunately, the exact opposite happened for LA. Not only did they lose both games against the Rockets, but they were absolutely humiliated in the process.
After Friday night's game, former Rockets superstar James Harden opened up on what went wrong.
“Defensively they (Rockets) made an adjustment that kind of caught us off guard," Harden said. "We’ll get back to the lab and figure out how to beat that adjustment, especially if teams are going to start doing that.”
While Harden didn't get a win in Houston, he had the rare opportunity to spend time with family and friends. He was able to spend time with his mother for her birthday, and the moment meant the world to Harden.
“That was probably the highlight of my week just because she means so much to me," Harden said. "Spending that time with her on her birthday, doing something that she loved and then just having her at my games two times in a row, it brought back a lot of good memories, so I hope she enjoyed it just as much as I did, which I know she did. That definitely was the best part of my entire trip.”
The LA Clippers started the week with a promising 6-4 record and the opportunity to push their four-game winning streak. Instead, they finished the week with a three-game losing streak, a 6-7 record, and renewed inability to defend.
