James Harden's Kevin Durant Statement Goes Viral
Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant submitted himself on the 30,000 career points list Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. He joins seven other players on the historic list, including the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Wilt Chamberlain.
Durant has been a staple in the NBA for a long time and many players have nothing but respect for the Suns forward. One of the players who has shown respect for Durant is LA Clippers star James Harden. Harden and some of the league's best were included in a Fanatics video to congratulate Durant on his achievement.
"He's always been just a scorer," Harden said. "He's an unbelievable talent. He's a one-of-one that we will probably never see again. He's slim reaper."
Harden and Durant played together on the famous Oklahoma City Thunder team alongside fellow NBA star Russell Westbrook. They also reunited on the Brooklyn Nets more recently, but since then, have gone their separate ways.
Durant is averaging 27.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while shooting 53-40-82 from the field, making him one of the league’s most dangerous shooters and elite offensive talents.
Durant and Harden last matched up against each other on January 27, where both players had memorable nights. Harden finished the game with a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists. Durant would finish the contest with 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Suns to a win over Harden's Clippers.
The two stars will match up one more time in the regular season on Tuesday, March 4th at 10:00 PM EST.
