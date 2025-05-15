James Harden's Predicted NBA Contract With LA Clippers
The Clippers are heading into an offseason where there is more certainty than the previous one. After a 2024-2025 season where the Clippers finished 50-32 and 5th in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference, there still are questions.
Kawhi Leonard returned in early January and propelled the Clippers to become a contender in the West alongside James Harden, Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac. Although the season ended with a Game 7 loss in Denver at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the season was widely considered a success.
With the acquisitions of Derrick Jones Jr. and Kris Dunn, along with the reacquisition of Nicolas Batum, the Clippers finished with a top 5 defensive rating in the regular season. James Harden was named an All-Star and is widely considered to be named to an All-NBA team as well.
However, Harden's seven-point elimination game was a brutal end to a comeback season for the 35-year-old. He now has a $36.3 million player option for next season, and a new report from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley expects Harden to return on a slight discount.
“Harden, who has a $36.3 million player option for next season, played well enough to opt out in anticipation of receiving a slight pay increase," Buckley wrote.
He continued, "He just shouldn't plan on trying to find that money elsewhere, since he'd be an awkward fit for Brooklyn or Detroit. Look for the 35-year-old to run it back on something close to a two-year, $75 million deal."
Harden and the Clippers have found a sound partnership since linking up in the fall of 2023, posting back-to-back 50-win seasons albeit two early playoff exits.
With the contract of Kawhi Leonard running through the 2026-2027 season, Lawrence Frank and the Clippers' front office seem to want to line both players up to expire financially at the same time.
This would open up a ton of cap space in the 2027 offseason, which seems to be the end goal for the organization to start a new era.
