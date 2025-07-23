James Harden's Reaction to Chris Paul Signing Revealed: Report
The LA Clippers have finally brought back legendary point guard Chris Paul after eight years apart, as the best player in franchise history returns home to help in the team's 2026 championship run. After leaving the Clippers in 2017, Paul signed with the Houston Rockets to team up with James Harden, his new Clippers teammate.
However, his time with Harden in Houston was not as ideal as many would imagine. The two co-stars reportedly had an "unsalvageable" relationship after losing in the playoffs in 2019, leading to a blockbuster trade that sent Paul to the OKC Thunder.
Despite a horrible relationship while they were with the Rockets, Paul and Harden are ready to stitch things back together, forming a better bond as Clippers teammates. After the Clippers signed Paul, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Harden was on board with it.
"And you know look, there had to be an understanding with James Harden,” Windhorst said.“He and James Harden didn’t have the greatest relationship when they were in Houston a few years ago, but Harden is on board with this signing. They went to him with it first. He understands that he played the fifth most minutes in the league last year and anything the Clippers can do to support and protect him is welcomed and that’s what this move is.”
The Clippers have built a very talented team around Chris Paul, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, and more, so the franchise likely expects its new stars to get over any past issues as they try to build something special in LA.