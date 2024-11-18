James Harden's Steph Curry Statement After Making NBA History
The LA Clippers snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Utah Jazz at Intuit Dome to pull their record even at 7-7. Making NBA history, star point guard James Harden passed Ray Allen for second place on the all-time three-pointers list.
Harden now trails only Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry in made threes. Both from the 2009 NBA draft class, Harden and Curry have a lot of respect for each other that stems from their numerous battles in the Western Conference over the years.
Asked after Sunday’s game if he can catch Curry in made threes, Harden said, “I’m one of the most confident guys that we have in this league. But no. I probably won’t catch Steph. I don’t think anybody will… He can shoot the s--t outta the ball.”
Not only does Curry have over 800 more threes than Harden, but he is still making nearly four per game. On track to become the first player ever with 4,000 career threes, Curry will put the all-time record far out of reach.
Curry and the Warriors will travel to Intuit Dome on Monday night to face Harden and the Clippers. While Curry is questionable with left knee bursitis, fans are excited for the potential matchup between him and Harden.
The Clippers and Warriors will tip-off at 7:30 PM PT in Inglewood.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade