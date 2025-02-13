James Harden's Touching Statement After Making NBA History
The LA Clippers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, but it was a monumental night for star guard James Harden. The 35-year-old guard finished Wednesday's game with 18 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, reaching a historic mark.
Harden passed Houston Rockets legend and NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon for 13th place on the all-time scoring list on Wednesday night. The 11-time All-Star has become one of the most prolific scorers to ever play the game, continuing to bolster his legacy among the NBA's best of all time.
After passing Olajuwon on the NBA's all-time scoring leaderboard, Harden reflected on his Houston days and expressed how it feels to pass a Rockets legend.
"When I got traded to the Rockets, it was like Hakeem Olajuwon," Harden said. "He brought so much. We all know about on the court. But off the court as well. Somebody that I looked up to and kinda wanted to mold and do things in the sense of what he brought to that city."
Harden played with the Rockets for nine seasons, as Houston is where he really cemented his legacy as one of the greats. Harden was top-ten in MVP voting in every season with the Rockets, as the franchise means a lot to him.
"Obviously I came short of a championship, but I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot from that city," Harden continued. "And I watched [Olajuwon]. He supported me throughout my entire career, my entire stint in Houston. So tonight was a little bit more special."
Harden passing Olajuwon on the scoring list is a full-circle moment for the star guard and his heartfelt statement about the milestone is a great sentiment.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade