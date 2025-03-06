All Clippers

James Harden Sends Heartfelt Message to Ex-Teammate Kyrie Irving

Clippers star James Harden sent a message to Mavericks star Kyrie Irving following his season-ending injury

Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks to pass as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks have had an unfortunate 2024-25 campaign from trading away Luka Doncic to superstar big man Anthony Davis getting hurt in his first game, but everything somehow got worse on Monday.

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, ending his 2024-25 season after just 50 games.

Irving finished his season averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game on 47.3/40.1/91.6 shooting splits with an All-Star nod. The devastating news completely crushed the NBA world, and many opposing players have shown their respect to the veteran guard.

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket against LA Clippers guard James Harden (1)
Dec 21, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives to the basket as LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Irving's former teammate James Harden told the media that he has not reached out to the Mavericks star yet but made a heartfelt statement following his injury.

"I haven’t yet, but I will reach out," Harden said. "He’s been having a hell of a year… To see something like that, which it didnt look crazy at all. Just a hyper extension. But he’s tough. He's one of the most tough minded people I’ve ever come across and been close to. I'll know he'll come back stronger than ever.

Harden and Irving teamed up on the Brooklyn Nets in 2021, and while their connection was short-lived, the LA Clippers still star had high praise for his former teammate. Irving's injury is heartbreaking, but the support that he has received from fans and opposing players like Harden surely helps his recovery.

