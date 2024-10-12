James Harden Sends Message to Clippers' Doubters
The LA Clippers are on no one's list of teams that could make unexpected noise this season. It's a cold hard fact that the team knows themselves, but they're all using it as motivation.
During practice, James Harden was asked how the Clippers could still control their fate despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard to start the season. For starters, Harden believes that the answer lies in sticking to the details and the team's defense.
"Sticking to the details, things that we've been going over in training camp is very vital and important to getting off to great starts," Harden said. "We've got to rely on our defense, we've got some really, really good defenders - individually and as a team. I think it's going to help us offensively as well."
For the Clippers to be successful with their current roster, the team has very minimal room for error. They're a team that can't afford to have turnovers and have to make every offensive possession count. If they can do those things, Harden believes they'll be a team that can sneak up on people.
"If we can do those things, which we all can control that, we’re gonna sneak up on a lot of people," Harden said. "Because people are already looking over us. Which is a good thing. We don’t care."
The start of the season will be incredibly tough for the LA Clippers this season. Very few people believe in them, but James Harden doesn't care and is ready for the challenge.
Related Articles
Steph Curry References James Harden's Iconic Shot During Olympics Celebration
Patrick Beverley's Honest Quote on Former Clippers Teammate Kawhi Leonard
France Basketball Veteran, Clippers Player Announces Olympics Retirement