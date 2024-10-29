James Harden’s Ex-Teammate Makes Strong Statement After Clippers-Warriors
James Harden made waves when he joined the Clippers in November 2023, dubbing himself "The System." Harden didn't receive a proper training camp with the team last season, but that wasn't the case this year as he's already showing why he's worthy of the nickname.
The Clippers finished a mini road trip in Golden State and Denver that ended in a successful 2-0 winning streak, and it wouldn't have happened without Harden. In Golden State, Harden put up 23 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds, helping propel the Clippers to their second win of the season.
Harden has been needed to step up in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and this is where he's shined the most. During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back Show, Harden's former teammate and former sixth man Lou Williams praised Harden's ability to elevate the Clippers.
"But how fast we forget, when has James Harden's success ever behedged on somebody else being on the court," said Williams." This is where he is most comfortable, we are talking about a former MVP of the league. Is he still the system? He has nobody to defer to, I think this is when he plays his best basketball. You give him the ball he's going to win you a lot of basketball games just by being James Harden."
It's only been three games so far but in those games, Harden has averaged 25.0 points, 11.7 assists (league-high), and 8.3 rebounds. In a season where the Clippers needed a star to shine bright, Harden has filled that role perfectly.
