Jaylen Brown Sends Message to Russell Westbrook After Clippers Trade
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has officially been traded by the LA Clippers and waived by the Utah Jazz, paving the way for him to sign with the Denver Nuggets. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Westbrook sent a message to the Clippers, their fanbase, and his own fanbase.
"Thank you to Mr. Ballmer and the entire Clipper Organization for the opportunity," Westbrook wrote. "Clipper Nation, thank you! I had a lot of fun with you all, playing in the city I love in front of my family and friends. To all of my teammates, I thank y'all for embracing me and supporting me the past two years."
Westbrook included a message to his own fanbase that read, "To ALL of MY fans! You guys don't know how much your support means to me. Y'all keep me motivated and energized. I've got the most loyal and amazing fans in sports. Looking forward to seeing y'all next season!"
The post accumulated over 5,600 comments in one day, including a message from Boston Celtics star and reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Commenting a goat emoji, Brown shared his support for Westbrook:
The comment section also included messages from several of Westbrook’s former Clippers teammates. Incredibly valuable on and off the court during his time with the Clippers, Westbrook will be missed as he begins this new journey in Denver.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years