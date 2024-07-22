All Clippers

Jaylen Brown Sends Message to Russell Westbrook After Clippers Trade

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown sent a message to Russell Westbrook

Dec 23, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has officially been traded by the LA Clippers and waived by the Utah Jazz, paving the way for him to sign with the Denver Nuggets. In an Instagram post on Sunday, Westbrook sent a message to the Clippers, their fanbase, and his own fanbase.

"Thank you to Mr. Ballmer and the entire Clipper Organization for the opportunity," Westbrook wrote. "Clipper Nation, thank you! I had a lot of fun with you all, playing in the city I love in front of my family and friends. To all of my teammates, I thank y'all for embracing me and supporting me the past two years."

Westbrook included a message to his own fanbase that read, "To ALL of MY fans! You guys don't know how much your support means to me. Y'all keep me motivated and energized. I've got the most loyal and amazing fans in sports. Looking forward to seeing y'all next season!"

The post accumulated over 5,600 comments in one day, including a message from Boston Celtics star and reigning Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Commenting a goat emoji, Brown shared his support for Westbrook:

The comment section also included messages from several of Westbrook’s former Clippers teammates. Incredibly valuable on and off the court during his time with the Clippers, Westbrook will be missed as he begins this new journey in Denver. 

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

