Jayson Tatum Sends Heartfelt Message to Bradley Beal
The LA Clippers have had one of the best 2025 offseasons of any team in the NBA, adding guys like Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul as they continue to build a championship contender.
The Clippers have high hopes for the 2025-26 season, but one of their X-factors will undoubtedly be Beal. The three-time All-Star is coming off a polarizing tenure with the Phoenix Suns, where he had an ugly exit, but the Clippers should be an ideal home to help him revive his career.
Bradley Beal's big offseason
Not only did Beal find a new home in Los Angeles this offseason, but the 13-year NBA veteran started a new chapter in his life completely. Last weekend, Beal got married to his new wife, Kamiah, in one of the biggest NBA events of the summer. The wedding was packed with NBA stars, such as Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and more.
Going from a disastrous situation in Phoenix to a hopeful, championship-minded setting in LA is already an incredible change for a player to make in an offseason, and getting married on top of that is just a blessing for the new Clippers star.
Tatum shows love for Beal
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was one of Beal's groomsmen, and the six-time All-Star forward sent a heartfelt message to the newly-wedded couple on Thursday.
Via Jayson Tatum: "Was a honor to be a part of my big brotha @bradbeal3 special day, meant the world being there with you. @kamiahadams sis, couldn’t be happier for you, love y’all both 🤞🏽❤️!"
Beal commented on Tatum's heartfelt post, saying, "My bro 4L! Greatly appreciate you 🤝🏽🙏🏽...🔥🔥🔥."
Beal and Tatum's close relationship
Of course, not many fans would have assumed that Tatum and Beal have a close enough relationship for him to be a groomsman at his wedding, but the two NBA stars have the utmost respect for one another.
In an interview in June 2022 with Bleacher Report, Beal could not help but get emotional after Tatum sent him a touching video message.
“Without you, it wouldn’t be me,” Tatum said. “You don’t get enough credit, but I’m always giving you the credit … my big brother, man, I appreciate you. You know it’s all love.”
Tatum once played for Beal's AAU team when he was in high school, so the two NBA stars go way back to when Beal was a legitimate role model for the Celtics star.