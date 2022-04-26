Jerry West Finally Opens Up About HBO's Winning Time Portrayal

HBO's 'Winning Time is one of the most popular shows on television. It's received high praise from both critics and fans, but not the players and coaches being portrayed on the screen.

The show's biggest antagonist, Jerry West, is one who particularly takes the biggest offense to his portrayal. The NBA world was waiting and curious about Jerry West's reaction to his 'Winning Time' portrayal, and he finally opened up to former LA Times sports editor Bill Dwyre.

“The series made us all [the Lakers] look like cartoon characters,” West told Dwyre. “They belittled something good. If I have to, I will take this all the way to the Supreme Court.”

HBO had its own response, refuting West's demands and also doubling down on its portrayal of him.

“‘Winning Time’ is not a documentary and has not been presented as such,” HBO said in a statement. “However, the series and its depictions are based on extensive factual research and reliable sourcing, and HBO stands resolutely behind our talented creators and cast who have brought a dramatization of this epic chapter in basketball history to the screen.”

Jerry West isn't alone in his thoughts about 'Winning Time.' Magic Johnson previously denounced the series, and legendary athletic coach Gary Vitti left the show because of Jerry West's portrayal. While it's hard to see Jerry West actually go to the Supreme Court over his portrayal in a TV show, it's very clear that this is starting to get ugly.

Related Articles

Marcus Morris Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Video: Paul George Stars in New Nike Advertisement

Jack Harlow Reveals Hilarious Kawhi Leonard Story