Jerry West Fires Back at JJ Redick Over Bob Cousy Comments

The Logo wasn't happy with JJ Redick.

A feud between Jerry West and JJ Redick isn't something the NBA world was expecting, but it seems like they're slightly in the midst of one.

Redick struck a nerve with Jerry West and older NBA Legends when he disrespected former legend Bob Cousy by stating he played against "plumbers." 

"Well, obviously the game is completely different," West said. "The athletes are completely different. I know JJ a little bit, he's a very smart kid and everything. But tell me what his career looks like. What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 PTS a game. Somewhere along the way numbers count."

West didn't completely rip into Redick. He gave a balanced perspective on the sharpshooter, giving him props that he is a "very good player."

"JJ certainly wasn't going to guard the elite players," West said. "So you can nitpick anyone, and the only reason I'm talking about him is because he's not an elite player, but he was a very good player. He had a place on a team because of his ability to shoot a ball."

Author's Note: It's become more and more commonplace for modern NBA players and fans to completely disrespect the older generation. Personally, I've heard former players state that even Michael Jordan played against "plumbers." Twenty years from now, modern fans will probably state the same about our current players. At some point, fans need to take a step back and stop incessantly disrespecting.

