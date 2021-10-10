    • October 10, 2021
    Jerry West Shocked Suns, Kings, and Hawks Passed Up Drafting Luka Doncic

    NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West has very high praise for Luka Doncic
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Luka Doncic is a once-in-a-generation player, and NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West is still shocked that he didn't go number one during the 2018 draft.

    During an interview with Fubo Sports, Jerry West explained how he still couldn't believe that teams actually passed up on Luka Doncic during the draft. 

    "Luka Doncic, what was he the fifth player in the draft - oh my God," West exclaimed. "I can't believe that someone let him go. I can't. He was a unique kid at 15 years of age. He was competing against men in Europe, he's 15 years old. He's not competing, but excelling."

    The teams that Jerry West is referring to are the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and potentially the Atlanta Hawks. For those who may have forgotten: the Phoenix Suns selected Deandre Ayton at number one, the Sacramento Kings selected Marvin Bagley at two, and the Atlanta Hawks selected Luka Doncic at three so that they could trade him for Trae Young.

    West is credited for being the executive who took a chance on a very young 17-year-old Kobe Bryant. At the time, players coming from high school weren't looked at anywhere near as fondly, and West wanted the Los Angeles Lakers to trade for him. His wish was granted, Kobe became a Laker, and the organization won five championships thanks to him. It's truly one of the greatest trades in NBA history. Jerry West is currently a special consultant for the LA Clippers.

    Luka Doncic hasn't won any of the championships that Kobe Bryant has, but it's very easy to tell that Luka is already a phenom in the NBA.

